Through her PR stunts Meghan Markle is ‘messing with the royal family’

  • Meghan Markle has been warned.
  • She is endangering the future of the entire Royal Family.
  • Well known fashion designer David Emmanuel made this disclosure.
With her “ongoing PR techniques and antics,” Meghan Markle has been warned against endangering the future of the entire Royal Family.

In a recent confession, well-known fashion designer David Emmanuel made this disclosure.

He began by cautioning Dan Wootton of local news about Meghan Markle’s antics and saying that she is “trying to break up the Royal Family” after letting her own ‘die out’ and become estranged.

When asked what Diana would have ‘thought’ of Meghan, Mr. Emmanuel responded, “We have Harry Windsor of America with an American woman who is driving everyone insane, and we have Prince William who is doing a fantastic job.”

Since she “messed up her own family, she is now over here trying to screw up the Royal Family,”

In response to a question regarding the conflict between Prince Harry and Prince William, he stated, “I think if she was alive, it wouldn’t have happened.”

He concluded by saying, “She wouldn’t have permitted it, she’d have smoothed over the waves.”

