Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears says the child sexual abuse allegations are “false”

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears says the child sexual abuse allegations are “false”

  • Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were charged with sexual harassment.
  • A complaint was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court by Jane Doe.
  • Mother of the complainant has been trying to raise the bogus accusations.
The allegations of sexual assault of a kid have lately been addressed by American comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, who have both referred to them as “bogus”.

According to PEOPLE, Haddish and Spears were charged with “intentional infliction of mental distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor” in a complaint that was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court by Jane Doe.

It is important to note that the mother of the complainant allegedly sued the comedians on behalf of a child by the name of John Doe.

In response to a lawsuit, Haddish’s lawyer Andrew Brettler stated that the mother of the complainant “has been trying to raise these bogus accusations against the comedian for several years.”

Additionally, Brettler mentioned that before to him, several attorneys had first taken on the issue but later abandoned it when it became evident that the allegations were “meritless and Haddish would not be pressured.”

Debra Opri, Spears attorney, on the other hand, said that her client “isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

