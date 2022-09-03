Tiffany Haddish is accused of molestation

On Tuesday, a mother filed a case against Haddish and comedian Aries Spears on behalf of her minor children, listed in court records as Jane Doe and John Doe.

Tiffany Haddish is once again embroiled in old claims. On Tuesday, a mother filed a case against Haddish and comedian Aries Spears on behalf of her minor children, listed in court records as Jane Doe and John Doe. Haddish and Spears, according to Jane and John, “groomed” them and left them “traumatised for life.”

Haddish’s lawyer said in a statement to the media source, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

Added, “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.”

In addition, the lawyer stated, “Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

While Spears’ lawyer told the media, “isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

In the case against Haddish, the plaintiff claimed that Tiffany Haddish was a “longtime family friend” and that in 2013, when the minor was 14, she took one of the complainants to a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial,” which Tiffany Haddish allegedly promised would help the teenager get on television and be included in the plaintiff’s film reel. After watching a video of an older man and woman, Haddish allegedly taught Jane Doe how to execute inappropriate sexual acts during the tape.

