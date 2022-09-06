Tiffany Haddish responds to child sexual abuse

Tiffany Haddish issued a statement on social media in response to “child sexual assault and grooming allegations”.

The 42-year-old was reportedly sued grooming Jane Doe, and her brother John Doe, when they were just 14 and 7 respectively.

According to PEOPLE, the comedian took to Instagram and stated that she is ready to answer the “questions” that have been posed to her in recent days.

The 42-year-old, however, opted to keep silent due to the “ongoing legal situation.”

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” wrote the Girls Trip actress.

She continued, “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

According to reports, Haddish and Aries Spears were sued last week for grooming Jane Doe, now 22, and her brother John Doe, now 14, and forcing them to film filthy comedy sketches when they were only 14 and 7, respectively.

The Bad Trips star expressed regret for this sketch, despite the fact that it was “supposed to be amusing.”

“Clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” she added.

So far, the actress-comedian has disabled the post’s comments section.

Meanwhile, the comedian’s attorney dismissed the accusation as “bogus,” claiming that the case would never “shake her down.”

