Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, stars of the upcoming film Heropanti, recently graced the sofa of Karan Johar’s hugely famous talk programme Koffee With Karan. Tiger Shroff addressed his relationship status and breakup rumours with actress Disha Patani on the ninth episode of the show. He also admits that Shraddha Kapoor, the star of Aashiqui 2, has always had his “infatuation.”

Tiger, however, has been in the news since since he revealed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he is unmarried and has a crush on Shraddha Kapoor. Disha has never responded to such claims, so it’s uncertain whether she will this time. However, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff adores Disha and on Thursday, she left a kind comment on the latter’s most recent collection of pictures.

Disha Patani’s Instagram Post

Tiger Shroff recently declared that he is unmarried and that he is “looking around” on Koffee With Karan 7. Most people associate the actor with Disha Patani. Disha published many sexy images on September 1 in a black bodycon dress in response to Tiger’s assertion. Tiger hasn’t responded to Disha’s images, but his mother Ayesha Shroff said, “Stunnnnnning,” along with the hearts-eyed emoji.

Tiger Shroff was seen being candid about his rumoured divorce with Disha Patani, his co-star in the film Baaghi, as well as his current dating situation. When questioned if he was dating Disha Patani, Tiger responded, “I’m simply extremely close buddies, precisely as I always have been.” “You guys turned Bastian into the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to the point where I was like, “This is like a habit,” the filmmaker mocked Tiger, the actor. Tiger and Disha visit Bastian every Sunday.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff split up because the Ek Villain actress wanted to marry Tiger Shroff. A source close to the pair recently informed the portal that the two chose to discontinue their romance shortly after Disha asked Tiger to marry her.

“She communicated this to Tiger, but Tiger shrugged it aside,” the insider said. Of fact, she must have told him more than one or twice, but Tiger’s reaction was always, ‘No, abhi nahin.’ Disha desired shaadi, but Tiger was unwilling to commit to a marriage commitment for the time being.”

