Tiger Shroff interrupts dad Jackie’s interview and kiss him sweetly

Tiger Shroff accidentally gatecrashed his father Jackie’s interview via video call.

The Heropanti actor shared a glimpse of the incident on social media.

He called it a cute moment and apologized to his father for gatecrashing the interview.

Jackie Shroff was conducting an interview with a reporter from his home. Tiger slipped into his room unnoticed when he was sitting in a chair. Tiger waved at the camera and grinned as he left the room once the interviewer realized he had entered. He entered the room and gave Jackie a brief kiss on the cheek.

Sharing the video Tiger wrote, “Unintentionally gate crashing my dad’s interview (happy face emoji) but cuteee. Sorry to cut in like that.”

