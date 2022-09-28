Advertisement
Tiger Shroff interrupts dad Jackie’s interview and kiss him sweetly

  • Tiger Shroff accidentally gatecrashed his father Jackie’s interview via video call.
  • The Heropanti actor shared a glimpse of the incident on social media.
  • He called it a cute moment and apologized to his father for gatecrashing the interview.
Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff have a close bond, as evidenced by their most recent video. Unintentionally interrupting Jackie’s interview, the Heropanti actor posted a preview of the encounter on social media. He also described it as a cute moment and offered his father an apology.

Jackie Shroff was conducting an interview with a reporter from his home. Tiger slipped into his room unnoticed when he was sitting in a chair. Tiger waved at the camera and grinned as he left the room once the interviewer realized he had entered. He entered the room and gave Jackie a brief kiss on the cheek.

Sharing the video Tiger wrote, “Unintentionally gate crashing my dad’s interview (happy face emoji) but cuteee. Sorry to cut in like that.”

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

