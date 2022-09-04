Advertisement
Tiger Shroff looks fabulous in black suit and shades Ayesha Shroff REACT

Articles
  • The 31-year-old actor has impressive filmography that includes roles in films such as War, Heropanti, and the Baaghi trilogy.
  • Tiger’s next appearance will be at Ganapath for work.
  • His mother Ayesha wrote ‘Wowwwwww’ with a bunch of heart emoticons on his post.
Tiger Shroff is currently one of Bollywood’s most gifted and industrious performers. The 31-year-old actor has impressive filmography that includes roles in films such as War, Heropanti, and the Baaghi trilogy. He, who was recently featured on the famous talk programme Koffee With Karan 7 with Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon, has released new photos of himself, lifting the spirits of his admirers over the weekend.

On Sunday, while everyone else was enjoying their individual weekend activities, Tiger Shroff drew the attention of his admirers by wearing a black coat with black slacks. Tiger nailed the style by mixing it with his black sunglasses, which added a touch of elegance and grace to his face.

Check out the post below:

 

Ayesha Shroff, Tiger’s mother, made some touching remarks. Mom Ayesha wrote ‘Wowwwwww’ with a bunch of heart emoticons on Tiger’s post today.

Take a look:

Tiger’s next appearance will be at Ganapath for work. Patani, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. She has also finished her role in Karan Johar’s Yodha, in which she co-stars with Sidharth Malhotra. She also plays the female lead in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff claims to be “single,” while his mother Ayesha remarks on photos of Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff claims to be “single,” while his mother Ayesha remarks on photos of Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff addressed his relationship status and breakup rumours with actress Disha...

