Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Celebrities, friends and fans wish Akshay Kumar happy birthday on social media.

The actor has been ruling the industry for several decades now.

Akshay Kumar is quite possibly the most active entertainer in Bollywood and has a fascinating line-up of movies ahead.

The entertainer has been administering the business for quite a few years at this point and he has conveyed a few blockbuster motion pictures.

He commends his birthday today and superstars, companions and fans have overflowed virtual entertainment with wants for Khiladi Kumar.

Presently, Tiger Shroff, who is good to go to team up with Akshay for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has wished him.

The Heropanti entertainer shared another still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote an eccentric wish that read: “BADE ke ‘BADE DIN’ par CHOTE ka ek CHOTA HAPPY BIRTHDAY post. Happy birthday @akshaykumar #BMCM #OG #khiladi.”

In the photograph, both Akshay and Tiger are seen holding their weapons.

In the mean time, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are joining unexpectedly in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming film.

The film, which is scheduled to deliver on Christmas 2023, has a similar title as the 1998 work of art, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead jobs. Be that as it may, it is muddled assuming it is a revamp.

On February 8, this year, the creators disclosed the main look video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan via virtual entertainment.

Tiger subtitled it: “Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

It is being created by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Amusement.

In the mean time, on the work front, Akshay will star next in Slam Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

He likewise has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-named Soorarai Pottru redo.

Tiger, then again, will star in Ganapath: Section One and Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela.

