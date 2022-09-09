Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Tiger Shroff shares pic to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Advertisement
  • Celebrities, friends and fans wish Akshay Kumar happy birthday on social media.
  • The actor has been ruling the industry for several decades now.

Akshay Kumar is quite possibly the most active entertainer in Bollywood and has a fascinating line-up of movies ahead.

Advertisement

The entertainer has been administering the business for quite a few years at this point and he has conveyed a few blockbuster motion pictures.

He commends his birthday today and superstars, companions and fans have overflowed virtual entertainment with wants for Khiladi Kumar.

Presently, Tiger Shroff, who is good to go to team up with Akshay for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has wished him.

The Heropanti entertainer shared another still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote an eccentric wish that read: “BADE ke ‘BADE DIN’ par CHOTE ka ek CHOTA HAPPY BIRTHDAY post. Happy birthday @akshaykumar #BMCM #OG #khiladi.”

In the photograph, both Akshay and Tiger are seen holding their weapons.

In the mean time, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are joining unexpectedly in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming film.

Advertisement

The film, which is scheduled to deliver on Christmas 2023, has a similar title as the 1998 work of art, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead jobs. Be that as it may, it is muddled assuming it is a revamp.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Advertisement

On February 8, this year, the creators disclosed the main look video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan via virtual entertainment.

Tiger subtitled it: “Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

It is being created by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Amusement.

In the mean time, on the work front, Akshay will star next in Slam Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

He likewise has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-named Soorarai Pottru redo.

Tiger, then again, will star in Ganapath: Section One and Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela.

Advertisement

Also Read

Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Here are his 5 upcoming movies
Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Here are his 5 upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar turns 55 today. Having made his debut in Bollywood with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Selena Gomez describes how she got nominated for  golden globe 2023
Selena Gomez describes how she got nominated for  golden globe 2023
Can you guess the Lollywood actor?
Can you guess the Lollywood actor?
Ayeza Khan is the winner of another LUX award
Ayeza Khan is the winner of another LUX award
Jim Belushi urged to Chris Farley to stop using drugs
Jim Belushi urged to Chris Farley to stop using drugs
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's luxurious Hyderabad mansion
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's luxurious Hyderabad mansion
Naimal Khawar enjoys her vacation in Rome; see photos
Naimal Khawar enjoys her vacation in Rome; see photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story