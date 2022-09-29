Tiger Shroff wanted to work in the Spider-Man franchise

The 2016 film A Flying Jatt marked Tiger Shroff’s sole foray into the superhero genre.

But the actor recently revealed that he was almost a Marvel superhero even before that, as he auditioned for Spider-Man.

The actor claims he was ‘quite close’ to landing the role of the well-known superhero in his own words.

Advertisement

The 2016 film A Flying Jatt marked Tiger Shroff sole foray into the superhero genre. But the actor recently revealed that he was almost a Marvel superhero even before that, as he auditioned for Spider-Man. The actor claims he was ‘quite close’ to landing the role of the well-known superhero in his own words.

Also Read Jackie Shroff says moms started calling him Tiger Shroff’s daddy Tiger Shroff's debut movie, according to his father Jackie Shroff, exceeded his...

Spider-Man has been played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in three different film series, spanning back to 2002. The three even came together to play distinct incarnations of the character in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has an Indian counterpart in Marvel Comics, but no Indian actor has ever attempted to portray him on screen.

Tiger admitted during an interview that he once submitted tapes for the producers of Spider-Man as part of his audition. “I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I had sent them my tapes also, my showreel. They were quite impressed as to what I could do. My pitch to them was ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do’,” Tiger said.

Even though the actor did not mention which part of Spider-Man he meant. It is clear as to one of those films has been cast since his debut in 2015 with Tom Holland as the third actor playing the role. He however debuted as MCU’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in the next year. Since then, Ton has portrayed the lead in 3 files of same name. However, Tiger revealed that he almost got the role instead. “I was quite close to being a part of that,” he said. Tiger eventually voiced the character in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2017).

Also Read Tiger Shroff interrupts dad Jackie’s interview and kiss him sweetly Tiger Shroff accidentally gatecrashed his father Jackie's interview via video call. The...

Advertisement

In the movie Heropanti 2, which also featured Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger was last seen on screen. On a 70 crore budget, the movie barely made 35 crore at the box office. Tiger recently made light of his movie’s box office performance during an AMA (ask me anything) session with fans on Instagram Stories. When a fan asked Tiger, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel after doing Heropanti 2), he replied, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film’s release, but not after the release).”