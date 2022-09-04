TikTok star Dolly’s latest Instagram pictures goes viral

Dolly is a well-known TikTok star. She has a huge fan following on Instagram with 11 million followers. She also runs her own saloon and is also famous for her TikTok videos.

In terms of the fashion industry, the model has emerged as a serious challenger. Her captivating Instagram account provides an insight into her opulent life, which includes numerous fashion shoots, such as bridal and western.

This time, Dolly shared a collection of photos with her pal in which she looked amazing in a swimsuit. Her most recent photos feature her posing with her colleagues while decked out in bridal wear.

“Let’s play together, win together ????♥️ @sukhchanwellness @umair_chaudhry76 @aroojfatima_88,” she captioned her post.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1)

Also Read TikTok star Dolly shares swimming pool pictures on Instagram Dolly is a Pakistani TikTok star. She has a huge fan following...