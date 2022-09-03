Timothée Chalamet believes that “societal collapse” is near

Timothée Chalamet’s jaw-dropping appearance in the upcoming, highly anticipated movie Bones and All has astounded both fans and critics.

The 26-year-old Dune actor talked about working on the new movie, which tells the tale of a “cannibal romance,” prior to the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Chalamet criticized social media for its detrimental effects on humans while discussing his portrayal of the “young alienated people without identity.”

“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” the King actor said during a press conference on Sept. 2.

“I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in,” Chalamet added.

Chalamet, who recently used Twitter to debut the trailer for Bones and All, further said, “Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist… to shine a light on what’s going on.”

Chalamet returns in Bones And All under the direction of Guadagnino, who also directed him in Call My By Your Name. Other cast members include Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chlo Sevigny, and David Gordon Green.