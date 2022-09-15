Advertisement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly close to divorce

Articles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly close to divorce

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are currently “living separately.”
  • The famous couple is going through a difficult time and coping with “marital troubles.”

The famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s disagreements about the football player’s return to the field have gotten so heated that they are currently “living separately,” according to the reports.

According to a source close to the marriage, the famous couple is going through a difficult time and is coping with “marital troubles.”

As of right now, the two are “living separately,” according to a second source close to Bündchen.

Brady, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who has won seven Super Bowls, initially announced his retirement before changing his mind.

Gisele Bündchen, his supermodel wife, expressed “concerns” about his plan to return to the field, thus she is not “excited” about his homecoming.

Bündchen revealed her annoyance in an interview with Elle magazine, saying, “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

California Cool had earlier declared his retirement from the NFL, but he quickly changed his mind. According to his head coach Todd Bowles, the quarterback missed nearly two weeks of training camp in August to “deal with personal things.”

