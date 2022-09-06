Tom Cruise left his fans stunned by performing his own stunt.

A new behind-the-scenes video of the actor has taken the internet by storm.

The star was spotted standing on a moving biplane

Tom Cruise left his fans stunned by performing his own stunt

A new behind-the-scenes video of the Top Gun actor, 6, has taken the internet by storm. He gives fans a closer look at the seemingly impossible feat in which he stands on a biplane manoeuvring in mid-air and calmly encourages audiences to see the next film in the clip.

I just really love Tom Cruise okay pic.twitter.com/DTDk5erIsR — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 5, 2022

The Edge of Tomorrow star was spotted standing on a moving biplane while flying over a gorge in South Africa without a harness. He calmly addressed his fans while holding the plane in one hand.

“Hey everyone! Wish I could be there with you,” Cruise begins as he smiles for the camera mid-flight. “I’m sorry about the extra noise. As you can see, we’re filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible right now. And right now we’re over the gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we’re making this film for the big screen, for the audiences to see in your wonderful theaters.”

Christopher McQuarrie then appears in the film, flying his own biplane. He approaches Cruise's craft and informs him that they are "losing the light" and must return to filming.

Christopher McQuarrie then appears in the film, flying his own biplane. He approaches Cruise’s craft and informs him that they are “losing the light” and must return to filming.

The first instalment of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be released in 2023. In addition to Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny play important parts.

