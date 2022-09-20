Trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ breaks records

The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, gained millions of fans even before its official release, with its trailer earning over 60 million views across social media platforms like as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

The Story Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive film in Pakistani cinema history, starring A-list actors such as Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, and others.

This Lashari film project, starring notable vocalists Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi, is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2022.

Yunus Malik produced the Punjabi-language version of the 1979 hit Maula Jatt. The screenplay was written by Lashari while the dialogue was written by Nasir Adeeb. The film was supposed to be released in 2019, however it was delayed due to legal difficulties that were later resolved.