Trailer of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan is out!

The next Hindi film Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is getting ready to hit theatres. Hrithik plays a notorious criminal in the movie, and Saif plays a tough cop. Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi are also featured in the movie.

Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, is the Hindi version of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the key actors in the original. On September 30, Vikram Vedha will be seen in theatres all around the world.

The eagerly anticipated Vikram Vedha trailer was out today. It features many action scenes and dramatic confrontations between Saif as Vikram and Hrithik as Vedha.

Check out the trailer here!

Advertisement

Moreover, it includes great visuals and speech. While the teaser does not give away much about the plot, it does keep the identity of the two protagonists, played by Hrithik and Saif, a secret. produced by Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, YNOT Studios, and Friday Filmworks.