Trailer of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ starring Sajal Aly is out now

Trailer of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ is out now

What’s Love Got To Do With It? starring Jemima Khan, has been mentioned in the media for a few years, and now the official release date is getting closer.

In her debut English feature, What’s love got to do with it, Sajal Aly will soar high and represent Pakistan with pride around the world. Jemima Khan, the former spouse of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, wrote the script and produced the movie.

The movie’s director is Shekhar Kapur. The movie also stars Sajal Aly and well-known actors including Lilly James, Emma Thompson, and Shabana Azmi.

The movie’s trailer has just been released, and it is clear from it that the guy travels from the UK to marry in Pakistan as part of an arranged marriage.

However, Sajal looks lovely and adorable in the movie. We are confident that she will astound English audiences with her performance as she has done with Indians in the past.

