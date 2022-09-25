Travis Barker and Kourtney’s romantic gesture gives couple goals

Kourtney Kardashian talks about ending her IVF attempt with Travis Barker
Travis Barker set the bar high for husbands with his loving and considerate actions toward his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
On a public sign promoting the new season of his wife’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, the celebrity kissed an image of her on Friday.
The 43-year-old wife’s Instagram Story revealed the Grammy Award winner, 46, as he dropped a tender kiss on her picture.
Despite the risk of contracting germs from the public display of affection, Kourtney also included a comment from her boyfriend to explain his showing of affection: ‘I don’t care how dirty that is, that’s my wife.’
The married father-of-two has been playing the drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s European Mainstream Sellout Tour.
The couple has been posting pictures of their travels throughout Europe.
Kourtney flaunted her toned legs on Friday while watching her husband play in Frankfurt, Germany, backstage.
Kardashian took a selfie with the caption, ‘Fell in love with the girl at the rock show,’ while sporting a very short, tight black dress underneath an oversized denim jacket.
