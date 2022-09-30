Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show’

Articles
Advertisement
Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show’

Advertisement
  • Trevor Noah used social media to address his future ambitions and career.
  • The Daily Show host has been on the show for seven years.
  • He dedicated his success to fans and said he feels it’s time to leave the show after a special five-minute video.
Advertisement

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has used social media to provide a significant update and special message’ on his seven-year run on the show as well as his future plans.

The unique message, which featured a five-minute video addressing his future ambitions and career, was made public by the show’s host via the show’s official Twitter page.

The host was quoted telling fans, “I spent two years in my apartment (during COVID-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

He also went on to dedicate his success to fans and claimed, “We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

 

Also Read

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah paints the town red with their romance
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah paints the town red with their romance

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted out on a date in...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story