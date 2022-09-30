Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah used social media to address his future ambitions and career.

The Daily Show host has been on the show for seven years.

He dedicated his success to fans and said he feels it’s time to leave the show after a special five-minute video.

Advertisement

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has used social media to provide a significant update and special message’ on his seven-year run on the show as well as his future plans.

The unique message, which featured a five-minute video addressing his future ambitions and career, was made public by the show’s host via the show’s official Twitter page.

The host was quoted telling fans, “I spent two years in my apartment (during COVID-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

He also went on to dedicate his success to fans and claimed, “We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

Advertisement A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Also Read Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah paints the town red with their romance Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted out on a date in...