Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram pictures

Tristan Thompson reacted to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram pictures.

Following their reunion at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday bash.

The reality TV star was photographed trying to hide her face with a bag.

Tristan Thompson responded to his ex Khloe Kardashian’s beautiful pictures via web-based entertainment following their gathering at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party.

The Break my Spirit artist welcomed the exes alongside a well known Hollywood names to her fantastic birthday festivity in Bel Air, Calif., on Saturday.

The Kardashians star and her chronic miscreant beau were caught at the party however it isn’t clear assuming they showed up together.

The Great American organizer was shot as she attempted to conceal her face with a sack while leaving the slam though Thompson was caught with an emotionless expression.

Beyonce’s list if people to attend likewise included names of Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian, alongside Superstars like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith and Bella Hadid.

Automatic weapon Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant were likewise seen showing up at the slam.

Following the abnormal disagreement, the NBA player additionally hit “like” on her previous sweetheart’s most recent Instagram post in which she paraded her shimmery silver dress from the party according to alright! Magazine.

