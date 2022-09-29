Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tuba Anwar relates to Noor Mukadam’s struggles

Tuba Anwar relates to Noor Mukadam’s struggles

Articles
Advertisement
Tuba Anwar relates to Noor Mukadam’s struggles

Tuba Anwar relates to Noor Mukadam’s struggles

Advertisement
  • Tuba Anwar has been campaigning for awareness regarding Noor MuKadam’s case.
  • Former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been quite vocal about how violence against women.
  • Noor Mukadam’s incident was one such incident which came at the point when I was going through a lot in my life.
Advertisement

In a recent interview actor, Syeda Tuba Anwar talked about the problem of blaming the victim. The late talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife has spoken out a lot about how violence against women often leads to harsh victim blaming instead of a strong legal system to help them.

The actress started a campaign to bring attention to Noor MuKadam’s case because she could “relate” to it.

The Bichoo star said, “Noor Mukadam’s incident was one such incident which came at the point when I was going through a lot in my life, I could connect to Noor on another level, I had never met Noor but I felt very deeply for her, because there were a lot of things which I faced, probably, I can’t tell all things, I don’t know why people victim blame in our society.”

Also Read

Tuba Anwar Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Reacts To His Death
Tuba Anwar Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Reacts To His Death

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a well-known Pakistani presenter, died on June 9, 2022....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story