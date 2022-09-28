Turkish Vlogger Seda Nur rocks the kalash dance moves

Sajal Aly is finally catching up with her friend after years
Seda Nur, a Turkish vlogger, is currently traveling around Pakistan and showing her fans and followers how beautiful it is. She showed some beautiful pictures she took in Kalash, Chitral, as well as a video of herself trying to dance the traditional Kalashi dance while swaying gracefully.
Seda Nur, who goes by the name “Noour,” is a Turkish vlogger who lives in Germany. In 2010, she started her YouTube channel as a hobby to find great music and other things. After hearing great music from Pakistan, she was immediately drawn to the country’s beauty.
Nur also has more than 113,000 YouTube subscribers and 50,700 Instagram followers.
The person who makes digital art is travelling through the northern parts of Pakistan. The traditions and natural beauty of the mountainous area have mesmerised him.
Here are a few pictures of her that are pretty.
