Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Turkish Vlogger Seda Nur rocks the kalash dance moves

Turkish Vlogger Seda Nur rocks the kalash dance moves

Articles
Advertisement
Turkish Vlogger Seda Nur rocks the kalash dance moves

Turkish Vlogger Seda Nur rocks the kalash dance moves

Advertisement

Seda Nur, a Turkish vlogger, is currently traveling around Pakistan and showing her fans and followers how beautiful it is. She showed some beautiful pictures she took in Kalash, Chitral, as well as a video of herself trying to dance the traditional Kalashi dance while swaying gracefully.

Seda Nur, who goes by the name “Noour,” is a Turkish vlogger who lives in Germany. In 2010, she started her YouTube channel as a hobby to find great music and other things. After hearing great music from Pakistan, she was immediately drawn to the country’s beauty.

Nur also has more than 113,000 YouTube subscribers and 50,700 Instagram followers.

Also Read

Sajal Aly is finally catching up with her friend after years
Sajal Aly is finally catching up with her friend after years

After a long time, Sajal Aly is now catching up with her...

The person who makes digital art is travelling through the northern parts of Pakistan. The traditions and natural beauty of the mountainous area have mesmerised him.

Advertisement

Here are a few pictures of her that are pretty.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Seda Nur (@seda.noour)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry faces increase in criticism after release of 'Spare'
Prince Harry faces increase in criticism after release of 'Spare'
Naresh's wife, responds to his marriage to Pavitra Lokesh
Naresh's wife, responds to his marriage to Pavitra Lokesh
'struggled with a little PTSD' Hailey Bieber says
'struggled with a little PTSD' Hailey Bieber says
Jamie Lynn scolded by Britney Spears for whining of being her sister
Jamie Lynn scolded by Britney Spears for whining of being her sister
Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend attend family wedding
Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend attend family wedding
Kris Jenner mourns over Tristan Thompson
Kris Jenner mourns over Tristan Thompson
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story