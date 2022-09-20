Twilight actress Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury had their first child

Ashley Greene announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.

Revealed the baby’s name to be Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

Due date is September 16th 2022.

Actress Ashley Greene from the Twilight series announced the birth of her daughter, her first child, in a touching social media message.

The Rogue actress posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on Instagram along with an emotional caption and her daughter’s name, Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

“And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered,” Greene wrote in the caption of the picture.

“The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world,” she continued.

Greene announced the name of her newly born child and the due date of September 16, 2022 before she ended the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Greene Khoury (@ashleygreene)

The performer and her spouse, with whom she wed in a small outdoor ceremony in 2018, revealed their pregnancy in March.

