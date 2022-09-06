Peter Facinelli welcomes first child with Lilly Anne Harrison

Lilly Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli have welcomed their first child together.

The happy couple shared the news on social media.

The actor wished everyone a happy “Labor” Day on September 5, 2022. This is the 30th child for Peter and the first for Lilly Anne.

Little Lilly Anne Harrison! The 33-year-old actress from Christmas Camp and her spouse, Peter Facinelli, welcomed their first kid together.

The happy couple shared the news on social media, and the delighted papa wished everyone a happy “Labor” Day on September 5, 2022.

The message was posted alongside a touching black-and-white image of the infant holding the 48-year-old Twilight actor’s finger.

The 33-year-old new mother uploaded the identical photo to her Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli)

This is the 30th child for Peter and the first for The Vanished star.

With his ex-wife Jennie Garth, 50, the actor from 13 Minutes has three children: Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15.

Soon after Peter announced the good news, the compliments started to come in.

Kate Harrison, a model and sister of Lilly Anne, screamed, “Love you three!” Sarah Wynter, an Australian actress, wrote: “Sending so much love to you both. This infant will receive so much affection from you.

