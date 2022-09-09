Twinkle Khanna drops a cool picture with birthday boy Akshay

Twinkle Khanna misses Aruna Bhatia on her 1st death anniversary
Twinkle Khanna penned a heartfelt note on her mother-in-law Arun Bhatia's first...
Today is Akshay Kumar’s birthday, and to mark the occasion, his wife Twinkle Khanna shared a fun Instagram message. Akshay turned 55 today, and his admirers showered social media with heartfelt congratulations. He was playing a board game with Twinkle when she showed him a picture.
Twinkle wrote, “The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master❤️.” Have a look:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Soon after she shared the post, Akshay replied, “Thank you❤️.” Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday @akshaykumar have a great day ahead ❤️🎂.” Namrata Shirodkar also commented, “Happy happy birthday AK lots of love and blessings 🤗🤗🤗.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.