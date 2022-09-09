Twinkle Khanna drops a cool picture with birthday boy Akshay

Today is Akshay Kumar’s birthday, and to mark the occasion, his wife Twinkle Khanna shared a fun Instagram message.

Akshay turned 55 today, and his admirers showered social media with heartfelt congratulations.

He was playing a board game with Twinkle when she showed him a picture.

Twinkle continued in her birthday message by referring to Akshay as her “scrabble master” since he consistently prevails. The former actress turned author also disclosed that Akshay’s buddy had given him a halwa cake similar to the ones his late mother Aruna Bhatia, who died last year, used to cook for him on special occasions.

Twinkle wrote, “The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master❤️.” Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, Akshay replied, “Thank you❤️.” Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday @akshaykumar have a great day ahead ❤️🎂.” Namrata Shirodkar also commented, “Happy happy birthday AK lots of love and blessings 🤗🤗🤗.”

Earlier today, Akshay took to his handle and thanked his fans for pouring love on him. He wrote, “साल गुज़रता है, वक्त निकलता है…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love. 🙏♥️🙏”