Twinkle Khanna enrolls at London University for masters in fiction writing

Twinkle Khanna enrolls at London University to go on a master’s degree in fiction writing. The best-selling author’s actor husband Akshay Kumar was seen travelling to London yesterday with her and their two children, Aarav and Nitara.Twinkle Khanna will study novel writing for a master’s degree at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. Prior to his 55th birthday on September 9, Akshay will spend some time with his family during this little vacation. In 2001, Twinkle Khanna wed Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna offers some aspirational goals for her career.

Akshay will spend some time with his family before to his 55th birthday on September 9 during this brief trip. Twinkle remains behind to finish her degree while he returns to India. She once stated, “Nothing but a component of truthfulness, humour is… Anything you say will never be hilarious unless it has a kernel of truth. I only unwrap a small amount of conditioning and offer it a little bit inconsistently.”

Akshay immediately fell in love with Twinkle once they first met. In 2001, they were married. In the movie Raksha Bandhan on August 11, Akshay made his most recent appearance. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar also appeared as an actor. Boycott calls for the movie really had an effect on box office earnings.

