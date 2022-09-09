Twinkle Khanna misses Aruna Bhatia on her 1st death anniversary

Twinkle Khanna penned a heartfelt note on her mother-in-law Arun Bhatia’s first death anniversary.

She shared a lovely picture of the family.

Also features Akshay’s sister Alka and husband Surendra Hiranandani.

Twinkle Khanna is very dynamic on her web-based entertainment handle and continues to give her fans and devotees a brief look at her life.

On the event of her mother by marriage Arun Bhatia’s most memorable passing commemoration, Sparkle Khanna wrote a genuine note via virtual entertainment.

She shared a wonderful image of the family, which likewise includes Akshay, his mom Aruna Bhatia, his sister Alka Bhatia, and Alka’s significant other Surendra Hiranandani, sharing a snicker.

Twinkle subtitled the post: “My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart.”

Responding to the post, entertainer Bobby Deol dropped heart emoticons. Akshay Kumar’s mom Aruna Bhatia died on September 8, 2021, at Hiranandani Medical clinic in Mumbai.

Last year, the Sooryavanshi entertainer shared a post on Twitter to illuminate his devotees about his mom’s end and stated: “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar secured the bunch in 2001. Two or three has two kids – child Aarav, who was brought into the world in 2002, and little girl Nitara, who was brought into the world in 2012.

In the mean time, on the work front, as of late, Twinkle likewise declared that her brief tale Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adjusted into a film.

To note, it is helmed by Sonal Dabral and will be mutually delivered by Acclaim Diversion, Ellipsis Amusement and Mrs Funnybones Motion pictures.

