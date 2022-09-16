Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his birthday

Aarav, the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, turned 20 on September 15

Aarav, the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, turned 20 on September 15 and Twinkle Khanna wrote a heartfelt message for him on her Instagram on Thursday. She posted a heartfelt yet endearing message wishing her “beautiful boy.”

The actress posted adorable photos of her kid holding balloons along with the caption, “And he turns 20! Far while raising kids is difficult, letting go is even more difficult. We build each component of their being, which is the difficulty. When they are little, pile stuff up in a manner we see appropriate. We repeat this year after year until we become accustomed to it and forget that those blocks are now legally theirs.

Twinkle’s business associates flocked to the comment area as soon as she posted the article. Happy birthday to Beta, Bobby Deol commented, as Neela Kothari, Tahira Kashyap, and others added heart-shaped emojis. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania tweeted, “Happy birthday Aarav.”

On January 17, 2001, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar exchanged vows. Additionally, in 2012, their daughter Nitara was born. She recently commemorated September 9 as her husband Akshay Kumar’s birthday. She shared a sweet photo with a lengthy comment that read, “The birthday boy who excels in all competitions! He did indeed defeat me in backgammon.

Then, in a game of, get ready for this, Scrabble, he destroyed a man from Oxford and a tag team of four opponents who were all playing against him. The greatest part was that a friend had given him a halwa cake that was eerily similar to the one his mother used to bake for him each year for his birthday. Happy Birthday, Master of Scrabble! “a heart emoji follows.

On the job front, Akshay most recently appeared with Rakul Preet Singh in “Cuttputli.” His next appearance will be in the 2022 Diwali film “Ram Setu,” which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha. He also has the upcoming movie “Selfiee,” starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty, which is set to open in theatres on February 24, 2023.

