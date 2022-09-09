Twitter reaction to Thank God trailer, praises Sidharth Malhotra

Twitterati is mighty impressed with trailer of Thank God.

Fans couldn’t wait for the grand family entertainer to release.

Thank God released first look posters last week.

Just yesterday, the producers of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God delivered the primary look banners that provided fans with a brief look at Ajay and Sidharth’s characters in the film.

The primary look of Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt, and Sidharth Malhotra as an everyday person had left fans super-energized.

Toward the beginning of today, the producers at last delivered the profoundly expected trailer of Thank God, and seems as though Twitterati is powerful dazzled with it.

Netizens were all gestures of recognition for Sidharth’s comic timing, and Ajay’s acting chops, and couldn’t trust that the great family performer will deliver.

Thank God is a satire cut of-life film with a message, and is good to go to deliver this Diwali.

After the trailer delivered, Netizens rushed to shower praises and were excited to see a brief look at the astounding exhibitions by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

They were additionally excited to see Sidharth Malhotra expert the comic job. “@SidMalhotra is Super Expressive in his acting in #ThankGodTrailer n His Comic Timing is Amazingggg. He is Perfect in Romance, Action, Thriller, Biopic now He’ll Show Us That is Perfect in Comedy Too,” kept in touch with one Twitter client.

While another tweeted, “Thank God trailer is superb It has all over entertainment,comedy,fun,thriller ride, emotions and a lesson Sure shot blockbuster on Diwali Supporting cast are great.”

Created by T-Series and Maruti Worldwide, Thank God is coordinated by Indra Kumar, and furthermore includes Nora Fatehi, who will be seen scoring to a melody in the film.

This film marks Rakul Preet Singh’s third on-screen cooperation with Ajay Devgn after De Pyaar De and Runway 34.

Sidharth and Rakul Preet will likewise be sharing the screen for the third time, and they have recently cooperated in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. The film will raise a ruckus around town on October 25, 2022.

