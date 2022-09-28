Advertisement
Articles
  • Ahmad Ali Butt makes fun of Ahmed Ali Akbar’s expression in Parizaad.
  • Butt makes insulting comments to Akbar, which causes the Laal Kabootar actor to approach and slap him.
  • Twitterati criticizes Butt for cheap attention-seeking strategies.
Pakistani celebrities graced the red carpet of the Hum Awards 2022 ceremony on September 24 in Toronto, Canada. Numerous famous people, including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Saboor Aly, and Ayeza Khan, scored major wins, and Zara Noor Abbas, Bilal Ashraf, and Mahira Khan received high appreciation for their performances.

However, there has also been a lot of trolling. First of all, the celebrities came under fire for attending the award ceremony in Canada while that nation was experiencing a flood emergency.

However, the replica of the infamous Oscar “slapgate” has come under heavy fire. In a video that has gone viral, Ahmad Ali Butt makes fun of Ahmed Ali Akbar’s expression in Parizaad. In the video, Butt makes insulting comments to Akbar, which causes the Laal Kabootar actor to approach and slap him.

Although the act received a lot of praise at the awards ceremony, social media users were unimpressed. Others called it “offensive,” and they thought it was “cringe-worthy”. Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati was not happy and criticised the cheap attention-seeking strategies. Many people were perplexed as to why the actor from Paarizaad agreed to this joke.

