Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey draws attention, walking the red carpet

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey staggered spectators with their smart outfits at the Toronto Global Film Celebration debut of A Jazzman’s Blues on Sunday.
The carefully prepared television host,68, looks easily stylish as she slipped into a dark jacket and coordinating pants with silver pinstripes running all over her outfit.
To lift her look Oprah added a dash of fabulousness with dark high heels and wore a couple of glasses with red focal points.
She polished off her glitz look by fixing her dull gets into a tight braid.
The Mississippi local blazed a tremendous smile for onlookers as she advanced into the occasion.
In the interim, Perry, 52, wore a dull earthy colored supper coat and matching earthy colored pants to the smooth undertaking.
He presented close by Oprah and the mother of his child Gelila Bekele at the occasion.
The film will emerge on Netflix in the not so distant future on September 23.
Prior, she was spotted with Perry at the world debut of the new narrative about the late Hollywood screen legend Sidney Poitier.
