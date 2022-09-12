Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey draws attention, walking the red carpet

Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey draws attention, walking the red carpet

Articles
Advertisement
Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey draws attention, walking the red carpet

Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey draws attention, walking the red carpet

Advertisement
  • Oprah, 68, and Tyler Perry attended the Toronto Film Festival premiere of A Jazzman’s Blues.
  • Pair were joined by Oprah’s son Gelila Bekele at the event.
  • The film will come out on Netflix later this month on September 23.
Advertisement

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey staggered spectators with their smart outfits at the Toronto Global Film Celebration debut of A Jazzman’s Blues on Sunday.

The carefully prepared television host,68, looks easily stylish as she slipped into a dark jacket and coordinating pants with silver pinstripes running all over her outfit.

To lift her look Oprah added a dash of fabulousness with dark high heels and wore a couple of glasses with red focal points.

She polished off her glitz look by fixing her dull gets into a tight braid.

The Mississippi local blazed a tremendous smile for onlookers as she advanced into the occasion.

In the interim, Perry, 52, wore a dull earthy colored supper coat and matching earthy colored pants to the smooth undertaking.

Advertisement

He presented close by Oprah and the mother of his child Gelila Bekele at the occasion.

The film will emerge on Netflix in the not so distant future on September 23.

Prior, she was spotted with Perry at the world debut of the new narrative about the late Hollywood screen legend Sidney Poitier.

Also Read

Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker, recent romantic pics
Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker, recent romantic pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attended the US Open Men's Finals in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story