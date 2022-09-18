Tyler Stanaland snapped with Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall

Tyler Stanaland was photographed his co-star Alex Hall only hours after announcing his divorce from Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow.

Tyler Stanaland was photographed his co-star Alex Hall only hours after announcing his divorce from Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow on social media.

Tyler may be seen in photographs acquired by TMZ with Alex Hall, 33, as they dine on Wednesday, September 13th. On Wednesday, the costars were spotted getting close at the sushi restaurant SOTA in Corona del Mar.

However, a source told the outlet that “while there was no explicit PDA, the two were definitely giving off vibes in a way that didn’t exactly appear resoundingly platonic.” In photos, the former pro surfer even bent down to listen closely as Hall spoke to him.

The dinner party of six people also included castmate Polly Brindle, with whom Stanaland, 33, has apparently developed a flirty dynamic on the show. Advertisement Prior to the breakup, PEOPLE reported that there was difficulty in paradise because Snow was furious with Tyler's presence on the reality TV show Selling the OC. According to the publication, the pair began having marital problems after Tyler disclosed that one of his co-stars attempted to kiss him off-camera. Previously, Stanaland claimed on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona tried to steal a kiss from him on two separate occasions, noting that the incidents "didn't happen while we were shooting."