Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Unseen photos of Sania Mirza with her ex-fiance resurfaces

Unseen photos of Sania Mirza with her ex-fiance resurfaces

Articles
Advertisement
Unseen photos of Sania Mirza with her ex-fiance resurfaces

Unseen photos of Sania Mirza with her ex-fiance Sohrab Mirza

Advertisement

See Sania Mirza and Sohrab Mirza’s stunning photos from their first wedding. You must all be unaware that Sania Mirza was once engaged to her childhood buddy Sohrab Mirza, but their relationship ultimately failed and the two parted ways.

Later, Sania came to realize that meeting former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik was the nicest thing that had ever happened to her. With their most stunning and fascinating coupling, the two took the borders by storm.

The internet is flooded with all the adoration and lovely images from their wedding celebrations. Since then, Sania Mirza has taken on a significant role in Shoaib Malik’s life. Both of them are content with their lives.

Unseen pictures of Sania Mirza with her ex-fiance Sohrab Mirza

After she split up with Sohrab, rumors surfaced that her ex-in-laws wanted her to give up her work. Sania was adamantly opposed to this idea, and today everyone can see the results of her choice.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Prince Harry 'heartbroken' by ignorant behavior of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry 'heartbroken' by ignorant behavior of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry's dodge questions about 'attacking the royal family'
Prince Harry's dodge questions about 'attacking the royal family'
Prince William 'forgot' to invite Meghan, Harry in latest ceremony
Prince William 'forgot' to invite Meghan, Harry in latest ceremony
Meghan Markle's friend regret introducing her to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's friend regret introducing her to Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace urged to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements
Buckingham Palace urged to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story