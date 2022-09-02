Unseen photos of Sania Mirza with her ex-fiance resurfaces

See Sania Mirza and Sohrab Mirza’s stunning photos from their first wedding. You must all be unaware that Sania Mirza was once engaged to her childhood buddy Sohrab Mirza, but their relationship ultimately failed and the two parted ways.

Later, Sania came to realize that meeting former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik was the nicest thing that had ever happened to her. With their most stunning and fascinating coupling, the two took the borders by storm.

The internet is flooded with all the adoration and lovely images from their wedding celebrations. Since then, Sania Mirza has taken on a significant role in Shoaib Malik’s life. Both of them are content with their lives.

After she split up with Sohrab, rumors surfaced that her ex-in-laws wanted her to give up her work. Sania was adamantly opposed to this idea, and today everyone can see the results of her choice.