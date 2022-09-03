Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan to star in Jannat Say Agay.

Written by Umera Ahmed and Haseeb Hassan, the project is still in its early stages.

The Ishqiya actor posted a video with the cast and crew on Instagram.

The upcoming production Jannat Say Agay, on which Umera Ahmed and Haseeb Hassan are collaborating, would be another gem in the Pakistani drama business.

Big names from the upcoming series have fans excited. The planned project stars, are Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, and Ramsha Khan.

Gohar Rasheed recently disclosed that the project is still in its early stages but he opted not to release the narrative or any other information.

The actor posted a humorous clip with the cast and crew on Instagram. Gohar claimed that the cast was required to keep quiet about the project, but that it will be exposed gradually.

The Ishqiya actor also said that he will be acting alongside Kubra Khan for the first time in the upcoming drama. Many people mistake the couple’s smouldering chemistry and off-screen camaraderie for a relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Gohar 🇵🇰 (@mirzagoharrasheed)

Fans are thrilled that the serial was written by renowned author Umera Ahmed. Umera has a large fan base thanks to her well-known works including Shehr-e-Zaat, Pir-e-Kamil, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Alif.

