Urmila Matondkar’s husband clears the air about child birth

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is rumoured to have a child.

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Urmila had shared a photo of Aira with the caption “Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira.”

After some social media users began to speculate that actor Urmila Matondkar and her businessman spouse Mohsin Akhtar had become parents, they provided clarification. After Mohsin uploaded a photo on Instagram of a young girl named Aira and referred to her as his “little princess,” rumours began to circulate. Fans shared congratulations and queries about Aira’s parentage in the comments section.

Aira was seated on Mohsin’s knee and he was holding her close to him in the photo. The post’s caption read, “Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it’s been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira.” He later edited the post and added, “My gorgeous niece Aira.”

In her interview, Urmila said, “Aira is my niece”. Mohsin also said, “Aira is my brother’s daughter. I started getting messages so I corrected the caption on my post.”

On March 3, 2016, Urmila and Mohsin exchanged vows; they recently commemorated their sixth wedding anniversary. Urmila had mentioned that they had shared their photo on Instagram for the occasion.”Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings.(Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi) Happy Anniversary my love #marriageanniversary.”

Mohsin had also shared a post and said, “Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to ‘Thank You’ for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much.”

After appearing in Rangeela in 1995, Urmila went on to star in Judaai (1997), Satya (1998), Kaun, and Khoobsurat before becoming well-known (1999). She appeared in numerous additional films, including Bas Ek Pal (2006), Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005), Pinjar and Bhoot (2003), Jungle (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), and Ek Hasina Thi (2004). She most recently appeared in the 2018 movie Blackmail.

