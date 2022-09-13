Urvashi Rautela rolls her eyes on being asked about Rishabh Pant

In response, Rishabh claimed that she had only stated it to gain “meagre popularity”.

When Urvashi was asked about Rishabh in a recent interaction, she responded that she doesn’t want to do any “bakwas (nonsense)”.

Following many sightings of Urvashi and Rishabh together at renowned eateries, events, and parties in Mumbai in 2018.

Advertisement

After claiming that her rumored ex-boyfriend, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, was waiting for her in a hotel lobby while she was staying there, Urvashi Rautela made headlines last month. In response, Rishabh claimed that she had only stated it to gain “meagre popularity”. When Urvashi was asked about Rishabh in a recent interaction, she responded that she doesn’t want to do any “bakwas (nonsense)”.

Also Read Urvashi Rautela explains about her video of Naseem Shah Urvashi and Naseem Shah edited video gossips. Naseem has no idea who...

Following many sightings of Urvashi and Rishabh together at renowned eateries, events, and parties in Mumbai in 2018, there were rumors that the two were dating. Reports alleged that the two had blocked one another on WhatsApp much later in the same year. Rishabh denied the rumors in 2019 and declared his love for girlfriend Isha Negi.

Rishabh Pant was brought up when Urvashi was recently sighted during an awards ceremony. Urvashi said, “Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that’s why I will not be doing any bakwas (To the point answer with no nonsense and therefore I will not be passing any nonsense comment).” When the journalist further asked her, if she has a message for Rishabh, she rolled her eyes and said, “All I want to say is..umm..nothing. I am sorry.”

When Urvashi was getting some rest in the hotel lobby in August, a certain “Mr RP” waited for her there for about ten hours, according to an interview she gave at the time. Urvashi claimed that she felt awful for making him wait so long. Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them”. He added hashtags – ‘Mera picha chhoro behen (Sister please leave me)’, and ‘Jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai (Lying has a limit)’ at the end of the note.

Also Read Naseem Shah doesn’t know who Urvashi Rautela is After Indian actor Urvashi Rautela posted a video. Her comparing with Pakistani...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a clear response to Rishabh Pant’s Instagram post, Urvashi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #Rakshabandhan mubarak ho.” She also added hashtags- RP Chotu bhaiyya (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl.