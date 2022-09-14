Urvashi Rotila apologized to cricketer Rishabh Pant

Famous Indian actress Urvashi Rotila apologized to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The case of Urvashi Rotila and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been viral on social media for the past several days as there was a war of words going on between the two.

Urvashi Rotila claimed in an interview that a man named ‘RP’ waited for hours at the hotel to meet him. The actress said that during a shoot in Delhi, she took a long time to get ready and during that time a man came to meet her in the hotel lobby, but she went to her room to sleep after her shoot and did not receive a phone call. Also did not receive, so the gentleman who came to meet them had to wait for a long time.

After this interview with the actress, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant wrote in one of his Instagram stories that how people lie in interviews to stay in the news and get cheap fame, leave me behind sister.

After which Urvashi Rotila wrote in his tweet that “Chhoto Bhiya should play cricket, I am not a Muni who will become infamous for you darling”.

But now the actress has apologized to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant during a recent interview.

The video of this interview is going viral on social media, in which a journalist can be seen saying, Urvashi, what message would you like to give to Rishabh Pant?

On which the actress said, “I would just like to say that I am sorry.” It should be noted that a few days ago, Urvashi Rotila had claimed that she was dating cricketer Rishabh Pant, but Rishabh Pant denied the actress and blocked her on social media.

