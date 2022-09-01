Urwa Hocane invites criticism as her bold picture goes viral

Urwa Hocane is a stunning and gifted Pakistani actress.

Recently received recognition for her roles in the dramas Mushk, Neeli Zinda Hai, and Parizaad.

A photo of Urwa sitting on a horse and posing for the camera is making rounds on social media.

Urwa is highly known for her daring fashion choices. Her provocative Cholis (lehnga tops) frequently draw public ire.

This time, a photo of Urwa sitting on a horse and posing for the camera is making the rounds on social media. Well, the stunning image also sparked mockery, criticism, and rude remarks.

A few admirers made light of the image and claimed to remember Majnu Bhai from the hit Bollywood film Welcome.

Sadly, a few fans were really rude in their comments. Fans claimed that they now understand why she dislikes guys. One fan claimed that the horse is undoubtedly crying due to his terrible sense of attire.

Have a look at the comments:

