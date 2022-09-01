Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Urwa Hocane invites criticism as her bold picture goes viral 

Urwa Hocane invites criticism as her bold picture goes viral 

Articles
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane invites criticism as her bold picture goes viral 

Urwa Hocane invites criticism as her bold picture goes viral 

Advertisement
  • Urwa Hocane is a stunning and gifted Pakistani actress.
  • Recently received recognition for her roles in the dramas Mushk, Neeli Zinda Hai, and Parizaad.
  • A photo of Urwa sitting on a horse and posing for the camera is making rounds on social media.
Advertisement

Urwa Hocane is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress known for her superb acting abilities and stunning facial characteristics.

Numerous popular dramas and movies, such as Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Udaari, Na Maloom Afraad, Neeli Zinda Hai, and Mushk, have helped Urwa Hocane establish her reputation.

She recently received widespread recognition for her roles in the dramas Mushk, Neeli Zinda Hai, and Parizaad.

Urwa is highly known for her daring fashion choices. Her provocative Cholis (lehnga tops) frequently draw public ire.

This time, a photo of Urwa sitting on a horse and posing for the camera is making the rounds on social media. Well, the stunning image also sparked mockery, criticism, and rude remarks.

Advertisement

A few admirers made light of the image and claimed to remember Majnu Bhai from the hit Bollywood film Welcome.

Sadly, a few fans were really rude in their comments. Fans claimed that they now understand why she dislikes guys. One fan claimed that the horse is undoubtedly crying due to his terrible sense of attire.

Have a look at the comments:

 

Urwa's Unusual Posing Invites Public Criticism

Urwa's Unusual Posing Invites Public Criticism

Advertisement

Urwa's Unusual Posing Invites Public Criticism

Also Read

Farhan Saeed leaves the drama because of Urwa Hocane?
Farhan Saeed leaves the drama because of Urwa Hocane?

The Sajni singer, Farhan Saeed is apparently quitting, following the excitement sparked...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills
Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills
Brendan Fraser on his prep for George of the Jungle
Brendan Fraser on his prep for George of the Jungle
Ranveer Singh on connecting with Deepika Padukone over rejections
Ranveer Singh on connecting with Deepika Padukone over rejections
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara
Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet
Ferne McCann reportedly will be travelling to India for shooting of First Time Mum
Ferne McCann reportedly will be travelling to India for shooting of First Time Mum
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story