Urwa Hocane portrays the story of Lady Diana in her next show

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a new project which holds a surprise for her fans and loyal television viewers.

The latest venture titled Meri Shehzadi is an ode to Lady Diana and her philanthropic activities which won the hearts of millions around the world.

The Mushk actress revealed that character’s name is Dania which surprisingly is an anagram of Diana. With many historical and personal references to the people’s Princess, Hocane is gearing up to mirror a nonfictional personality who has even inspired Hollywood to produce a movie about her. Dania is a political leader and a philanthropist who won hearts of the people where she resides.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) Advertisement

Sharing the news with her 5.5 million followers on Instagram, the Neeli Zinda Hai actress wrote, “The story of Dania raised by her grandfather, a dedicated admirer of monarchies, treats his granddaughter like a princess. Will Dania also face the same trials, tribulations and difficulties that come with the life of a royalty?”