Urwa Hocane under heavy backlash for her latest photoshoot

Urwa Hocane, a former VJ from Pakistan and accomplished actress, is well known for both her beauty and talent.

After her most recent photo shoot, the stunning diva has found herself in hot water. Hocane attracted headlines for all the wrong reasons when he appeared in desi clothing for a brand photoshoot.

The Udaari actress rode a horse while posing in traditional Indian garb, an unusual but amazingly original notion that netizens found to be rather offensive.

With back-to-back blockbusters like Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Udaari, Na Maloom Afraad, Neeli Zinda Hai, and Mushk, Urwa Hocane amassed a fortune.

She recently received a lot of positive audience feedback for her roles in the drama series Mushk, Neeli Zinda Hai, and Parizaad.