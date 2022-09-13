Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a new project which holds a surprise for her fans and loyal television viewers.

The latest venture titled Meri Shehzadi is an ode to Lady Diana and her philanthropic activities which won the hearts of millions around the world.

The Mushk actress revealed that character’s name is Dania which surprisingly is an anagram of Diana.

Advertisement

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a new project which holds a surprise for her fans and loyal television viewers.

The latest venture titled Meri Shehzadi is an ode to Lady Diana and her philanthropic activities which won the hearts of millions around the world.

The Mushk actress revealed that character’s name is Dania which surprisingly is an anagram of Diana. With many historical and personal references to the people’s Princess, Hocane is gearing up to mirror a nonfictional personality who has even inspired Hollywood to produce a movie about her. Dania is a political leader and a philanthropist who won hearts of the people where she resides.

Sharing the news with her 5.5 million followers on Instagram, the Neeli Zinda Hai actress wrote, “The story of Dania raised by her grandfather, a dedicated admirer of monarchies, treats his granddaughter like a princess. Will Dania also face the same trials, tribulations and difficulties that come with the life of a royalty?”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement For the record, Meri Shehzadi is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed under the banner of Momina Duraid productions for HUM TV. Hocane will share the screen with Ali Rehman Khan, Najiba Faiz, veteran actors Muhammad Qavi Khan, Shamim Hilaly, Atiqa Odho, Shabbir Jan, Nauman Masood and others. A press release stated that the serial holds a glimpse of love, anguish and tragedy as the drama captures “the reminiscence of Lady Diana” in Dania. Hocane is debuting in production with Tich Button starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Iman Ali and Sonya Hussyn. The project is slated to release in theatres nationwide on October 28. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Advertisement

Also Read Lady Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car accident years before her death Princess Diana reportedly predicted she would die in a fiery car crash....