US Media goes against Meghan Markle

Prince William encouraged to visit Meghan Markle’s $12m house
Dan Wootton made the assertion in a recent column for Mail Online....
Marlene Koinig, an expert on the British royal family, stated that the U.S. media has shown Meghan Markle favorable coverage.
She commented on the coverage of the most recent interview with Meghan Markle.
“I was not expecting a front page from the New York post. Yes it is a Murdoch paper. This paper published photos of Meghan carrying Archie from school. People said she would sue. She didn’t because it didn’t violate privacy in the US. Us media has been far more sympathetic.”
Meghan’s comparison of her marriage to Nelson Mandela’s release from jail has drawn criticism.
During an interview with The CUT, she made these remarks.
