Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US Media goes against Meghan Markle

US Media goes against Meghan Markle

Articles
US Media goes against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Advertisement

Marlene Koinig, an expert on the British royal family, stated that the U.S. media has shown Meghan Markle favorable coverage.

She commented on the coverage of the most recent interview with Meghan Markle.

“I was not expecting a front page from the New York post. Yes it is a Murdoch paper. This paper published photos of Meghan carrying Archie from school. People said she would sue. She didn’t because it didn’t violate privacy in the US. Us media has been far more sympathetic.”

Meghan’s comparison of her marriage to Nelson Mandela’s release from jail has drawn criticism.

During an interview with The CUT, she made these remarks.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince William encouraged to visit Meghan Markle’s $12m house
Prince William encouraged to visit Meghan Markle’s $12m house

Dan Wootton made the assertion in a recent column for Mail Online....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
How
How "Willow" rewrites the rules for fantasy arranged marriage
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life
Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?
Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?
Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin's enlistment
Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin's enlistment
King Charles amazed as Meghan Markle accepts his kind offer
King Charles amazed as Meghan Markle accepts his kind offer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story