Edition: English
Edition: English

US President Joe Biden to host Elton John at White House

  • John performed at the White House in 1998.
  • John will headline an event where Vice President Joe Biden and his wife will speak.
  • The event will highlight the ordinary history-makers in the audience, a press release says.
Elton John will play at the White House on Friday, according to a press release.

The “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock” hitmaker, 75, will headline an event where Biden and Jill Biden will speak.

John performed at the White House in 1998. He declined to play at Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

“A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” is a Seamus Heaney poem that Biden often quotes.

The event will highlight the ordinary history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, and students.

White House personnel put up staging as cooks, techs, and others tested for COVID-19.

