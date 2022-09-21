US President Joe Biden to host Elton John at White House

Elton John recalls ‘joyous’ times with Queen Elizabeth
Elton John recalls dancing with Queen Elizabeth II to 'Rock Around the...
Elton John will play at the White House on Friday, according to a press release.
The “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock” hitmaker, 75, will headline an event where Biden and Jill Biden will speak.
John performed at the White House in 1998. He declined to play at Trump’s 2017 inauguration.
“A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” is a Seamus Heaney poem that Biden often quotes.
The event will highlight the ordinary history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, and students.
White House personnel put up staging as cooks, techs, and others tested for COVID-19.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.