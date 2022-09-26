Ushna Shah looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures

Ushna Shah’s stunning fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and her followers.

The Mere Khwabon Ka Diya actress was seen in a hot new look.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Pakistani television actress Ushna Shah’s stunning fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and her followers.

As Pakistani celebrities from the entertainment industry flocked to Canada for the Hum Style Awards, many of them took to social media to share photos from the event.

In the most recent photos, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya actress was seen in a hot new look. She was wearing a red dress and showing off her great style with minimal jewelry and a flashy clutch.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also motivating comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu cinema and television. She was born on February 12th, 1990 She has been in the industry since 2013. She comes from an artistic background, but the admiration and love she has received are entirely her own.