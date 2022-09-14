Ushna’s remarks about flirting with her male friends got her into trouble

Ushna Shah is a brilliant Pakistani actress.

Ushna Shah published a statement regarding her flirty male colleagues.

Her admirers also claimed that she inappropriately displays her body.

Ushna Shah, a brilliant actress who frequently makes bizarre statements, has once again made waves for her remarks on her male friends who flirt with women. Ushna Shah published a statement regarding her flirty male colleagues. Ushna Shah stated in a recent Twitter post that if a female isn’t reacting to your flirtation, it signifies that she isn’t interested in you.

Her words are, “Dear men, If a female friend isn’t responding to your flirtatious comments & is pretending to be oblivious to them, it is to give u a hint without damaging your friendship. Have some class about you and take the hint instead of amplifying the flirt & making her more uncomfortable.

Her claim was ridiculed by online users, who claimed that despite her need for attention, no one is actually interested in her. Her admirers also claimed that she inappropriately displays her body and dresses in an attempt to attract males. One supporter wrote on Twitter, “Dear Men, She will respond if she thinks you are attractive or wealthy. She will post similar rants on numerous topics if you aren’t. On her Twitter message, another supporter wrote: “Dear Men, She will repost your stories and even go to parties with you if you are wealthy and take her out for dinner for free.

Even if you say the worst things, she will appreciate you if you drive a good car. But if you’re poor, she’ll turn you away. Many of her male supporters were incensed by her cryptic remark and criticized the actresses she chose as partners. They claimed that these actresses hardly socialize with working class males.

