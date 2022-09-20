Vanessa Hudgens channels the 1990s look with this outfit

Vanessa Hudgens was throwing it back to the 1990s.

She paired them with a tube top and baggy pants for an Instagram photo.

The look is strikingly similar to the popular girl group of the time, the Spice Girls.

The Princess Switch actress uploaded a photo to her Instagram account showcasing her amazing beauty while wearing twisted pigtails and a tube top.

“Spice up your lifeeeee [wink emoji]” she wrote in the caption.

Danielle Priano, Hudgens’ hairdresser, expertly separated her hair down the middle and styled two high pigtails on either side of her head.

Priano then wrapped the pigtails around themself and fastened them with an elastic at the end to give the iconic Spice Girl hairdo (quite literally) a spin.

According to Pop Sugar, her outfit—a bandeau top and baggy pants—completed the retro image.

Paris Hilton, a fashion designer, was among the High School Musical star’s admirers and friends who praised him. Cole Tucker, the star’s on-again, off-again beau, appeared to be smitten with her as well because all he could post in the comments was “Please.”

She received some of the finest critical praise of her career to date when she starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! adaption for Netflix in November.

She returned to her duties in the third episode of the Netflix smash hit series The Princess Switch, on which she also serves as producer, in the same month.

She took on high-pressure tasks like the Oscars, the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the Met Gala earlier this year, the latter of which heralded her admission into the high fashion world that eluded her in her early career, according to the Nylon.

