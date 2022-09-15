Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon share glimpses of a recording studio

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and actress Kriti Sanon have a special relationship.

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and actress Kriti Sanon have a special relationship. She is the director’s fortunate charm, in fact. We cannot dispute this reality. For those who are unaware, Kriti has worked with Vijan on a number of films, including Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Mimi, and Hum Do Hamare Do. These movies were all financially successful. In the upcoming movie Bedhiya alongside Vijan, she now aims to strike the perfect note once more by showing her talent on the big screen.

Varun Dhawan was also enlisted by Vijan to perform the lead part in Bedhiya in order to heighten the drama.

With Kriti, Varun in the lead, Dinesh has surely planned a mega-blockbuster in his mind while filming for Bedhiya.

In a latest development, both Kriti and Varun shared glimpses of a recording studio from the sets of Bedhiya.

Both Kriti and Varun finished filming their next movie Bedhiya in July of last year. The performers released the movie’s motion poster on Instagram and informed their followers and loved ones of the news.

Last year, the actress revealed that Bhediya’s filming had over by posting a new motion poster on Instagram. It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya!, she had written. release date in theatres: April 14, 2022. This is my first horror comedy! It’s been such a joyous journey! @amarkaushik I appreciate you creating such a memorable persona for me; your drive made it all possible! I agree with you. Khelte hain (sp)!

The film was slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2002. However, the release date of the film was pushed forward to November 25, 2022 for reasons best known to the makers. We hope that this upcoming film takes Bollywood to newer heights.

