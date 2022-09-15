Varun Dhawan believes Karan Johar is’misinterpreted’

Every week, fans excitedly await the premiere of Season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

Every week, fans excitedly await the premiere of Season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Week after week, it brings them closer to the secrets of their favorite superstars. In the eleventh episode, the legendary and versatile actor Anil Kapoor and Bollywood sensation Varun Dhawan kept viewers engaged with chats about marriage, love, and industry competitiveness.

It also included some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, disclosing the source of his youth and endless vigour to his followers. Meanwhile, Varun appeared to be infatuated with Anil’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor, as he chose his name as the answer to practically every other question he was asked during the show’s ‘fast fire’ round.

Karan added during the broadcast on Varun’s protective mentality toward his loved ones, “I know this firsthand, you do become anxious about what people have to say.” I know you’re often protective of me. You’ve contacted me and told me, Karan, don’t do this or that or you’ll get trolled.

You do become quite agitated.” Varun then said, “There is, because I believe there is a misconception of how people are.” Because of how I know you, I believe you are frequently misunderstood. People merely look at you and think something other than what you are. They only see Karan Johar from the outside.

So far this year, guests on Koffee With Karan have included Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor.

