Varun Dhawan channels Sanjay Dutt with his chavagiri

  • Varun Dhawan shared a video on Instagram Reels on Monday.
  • One of his iconic songs–Rama Re from the 2003 film Kaante is played in the background.
  • In the video, Varun imitates Sanjay Dutt’s distinct style, walk, and swagger.
Indian actor Varun Dhawan works in Hindi movies. Since 2014, he has been on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list as one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Monday, actor Varun Dhawan posted a video to Instagram Reels in which he acted like Sanjay Dutt. In the video he posted, Varun tried to copy Sanjay’s unique style, walk, and swagger while Rama Re from the 2003 movie Kaante played in the background. Fans thought that this new avatar of Varun was exciting.

In the video, Varun has long hair and a pink bandanna wrapped around his forehead. While walking, he flaunted his avatar while the song played. Along with a leather jacket, brown shoes, and black sunglasses, he is sporting a large silver chain around his neck.

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

