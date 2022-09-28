Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT; find out see why?

Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT; find out see why?

Articles
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT; find out see why?

Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT

Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan says Salman Khan shouldn’t make an OTT debut.
  • Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor should both make their digital debuts, he says.
  • Amitabh Bachchan would be phenomenal in a limited series or film, Varun adds.
Advertisement

Many films were released straight on OTT platforms during the epidemic, skipping traditional theatre distribution. We have witnessed some incredible material on digital platforms over the past two years thanks to the lockdown, which fueled the expansion of the rising OTT services. Many famous people will soon make their OTT debuts, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shahid Kapoor. Varun Dhawan was asked to list celebrities who should and shouldn’t make OTT debuts in an interview.

Varun Dhawan responded by saying that the only actor he wouldn’t like to see make an OTT debut is Salman Khan. He continued to give reasons and said that he was pleased to see Salman Khan on television and in movies. “Who shouldn’t? Salman Khan sir should not. I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). I am happy jab main Eid pe unko dekhta hu (I am happy to watch him on the big screen on Eid), on the big holidays. Actually, I don’t know anyone else. He’s the only one.”

Also Read

On set, Varun Dhawan takes a break with “chai and biscuit.”
On set, Varun Dhawan takes a break with “chai and biscuit.”

Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is scheduled to be released...

Varun Dhawan went on to say which actors he believes ought to make their OTT debuts. “I think two stars, who should make are… Sidharth (Malhotra). I always felt should, and he has a massive show with Rohit (Shetty) sir, and Shahid Kapoor. Again, these are two people, who are already on the platform, and they have announced it. So, I’d say Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, because he is such a brilliant actor. He can do anything, elevate anything. He’ll be phenomenal in a limited series or a film. I would just subscribe there.”

With Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra will make his digital acting debut. Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut with the Farzi series from the filmmakers Raj and DK.

Also Read

Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promo released
Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promo released

A new promo for Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan has been...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story