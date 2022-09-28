Varun Dhawan doesn’t want Salman Khan on OTT

Varun Dhawan says Salman Khan shouldn’t make an OTT debut.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor should both make their digital debuts, he says.

Amitabh Bachchan would be phenomenal in a limited series or film, Varun adds.

Many films were released straight on OTT platforms during the epidemic, skipping traditional theatre distribution. We have witnessed some incredible material on digital platforms over the past two years thanks to the lockdown, which fueled the expansion of the rising OTT services. Many famous people will soon make their OTT debuts, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shahid Kapoor. Varun Dhawan was asked to list celebrities who should and shouldn’t make OTT debuts in an interview.

Varun Dhawan responded by saying that the only actor he wouldn’t like to see make an OTT debut is Salman Khan. He continued to give reasons and said that he was pleased to see Salman Khan on television and in movies. “Who shouldn’t? Salman Khan sir should not. I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). I am happy jab main Eid pe unko dekhta hu (I am happy to watch him on the big screen on Eid), on the big holidays. Actually, I don’t know anyone else. He’s the only one.”

Varun Dhawan went on to say which actors he believes ought to make their OTT debuts. “I think two stars, who should make are… Sidharth (Malhotra). I always felt should, and he has a massive show with Rohit (Shetty) sir, and Shahid Kapoor. Again, these are two people, who are already on the platform, and they have announced it. So, I’d say Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, because he is such a brilliant actor. He can do anything, elevate anything. He’ll be phenomenal in a limited series or a film. I would just subscribe there.”

With Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra will make his digital acting debut. Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut with the Farzi series from the filmmakers Raj and DK.

