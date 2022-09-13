Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bhediya.

The actor will reunite with Kriti Sanon for the film.

The film is the third in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-themed series.

One of the most gifted actors working in the business now is Varun Dhawan. The actor made his screen debut in Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s Student Of The Year alongside Karan Johar, and he hasn’t looked back since. Varun, who most recently appeared with Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo, is currently preparing for the release of Bhediya. He’ll be reuniting with Kriti Sanon, his Dilwale co-star. On November 25, 2022, Bhediya is slated for a worldwide theatrical release.

In advance of the film’s premiere, Varun has now disclosed that he will shortly begin filming for a unique single. The actor posted a video to his Instagram story in which he can be heard saying, “Everyone can see the beard is growing back up, which means it’s Bhediya season real soon. On November 25th we are coming for you. You better be ready. Shooting a very very special track soon and special surprises on the way.”

Take a look:

The third film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy series is titled Bhediya. Amar Kaushik is in charge of directing the comedy-horror movie. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films are the producers of the movie.

Amar stated in a statement that “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal. Nitesh Tiwari, who won a National Award for his direction of the 2019 film Chhichhore, is the film’s director. Varun will co-headline Russo Brothers’ Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed. The director team of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will handle it.

